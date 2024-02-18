Critical Comparison: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47% TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57%

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than TH International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.19 $8.48 million $0.12 155.60 TH International $146.59 million 0.40 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -1.80

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats TH International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

