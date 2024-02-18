Critical Review: Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Canacol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 31.56% 23.09% 12.71% Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Canacol Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.31 $1.21 billion $7.04 8.43 Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A $5.56 0.73

This table compares Matador Resources and Canacol Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Canacol Energy. Canacol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canacol Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matador Resources and Canacol Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 8 0 3.00 Canacol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $70.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Canacol Energy.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canacol Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.7%. Matador Resources pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canacol Energy pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Canacol Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canacol Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.