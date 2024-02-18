Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.59.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

