TPG’s (TPG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,798.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after purchasing an additional 320,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.