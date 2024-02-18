Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.