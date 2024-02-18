SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

SSRM stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 111,456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 176,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,769,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 83,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

