Needham & Company LLC Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

