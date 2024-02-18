Citigroup Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $71.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,422,000 after purchasing an additional 196,438 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

