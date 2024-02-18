JMP Securities Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $68.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.73.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,873 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

