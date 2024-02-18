Critical Review: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -6.46% -8.60% -5.72% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 1 12 10 0 2.39 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DoorDash and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $112.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $8.64 billion 5.35 -$1.37 billion ($1.43) -81.13 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.13 -$17.78 million ($5.73) -0.01

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.