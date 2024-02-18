StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

