StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

