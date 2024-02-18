Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.