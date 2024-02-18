Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Humana by 132.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM opened at $366.92 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average of $468.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

