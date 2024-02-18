GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.02 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

