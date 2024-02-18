Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of VSTM opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $314.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Verastem by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

