Benchmark Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $40.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VECO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

