Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head to Head Survey

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.41 -$196.79 million ($1.15) -3.68 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.29 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.56

Profitability

Orion Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -38.24% -13.15% -5.05% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brandywine Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.04%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

