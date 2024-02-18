United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.71. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

