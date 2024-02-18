Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

