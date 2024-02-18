Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.