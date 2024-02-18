Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

