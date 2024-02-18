Financial Comparison: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) vs. Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $256.35 million 1.37 $37.40 million $2.28 9.22 Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 1.56 $79.92 million $1.69 20.15

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 14.59% 8.46% 0.89% Heartland Financial USA 8.57% 11.72% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

