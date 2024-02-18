Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.78.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

