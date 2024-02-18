Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $150.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of AN stock opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

