Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

