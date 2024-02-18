UBS Group Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $4.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,763 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 595,119 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.