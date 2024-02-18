XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,857.14%.
In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £2,176.14 ($2,748.35). 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
