Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.84) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.60) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,371 ($29.94).

CPG opened at GBX 2,191 ($27.67) on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,862 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,921.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,149.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,075.80.

In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.45), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,780.37). In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.74), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,137,737.94). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.45), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,780.37). Insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

