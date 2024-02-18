Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.52) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JMAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.49).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,651 ($20.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.27. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,241 ($28.30). The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($292,687.55). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($480.42). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($292,687.55). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

