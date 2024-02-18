AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £110 ($138.92) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($157.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($170.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £120.88 ($152.66).

LON:AZN opened at £100.94 ($127.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,342.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is £104.31 and its 200 day moving average is £105.48. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($156.50).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

