Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$229.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$229.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$228.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$202.17. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$229.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

