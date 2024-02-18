Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Insiders purchased 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

