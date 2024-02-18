Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Annexon Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

