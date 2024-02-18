StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

