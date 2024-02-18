Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,066,983,000 after buying an additional 320,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

