Oppenheimer Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen has a one year low of $217.53 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.