Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Shopify has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

