Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny's Stock Down 1.6 %

DENN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

