Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

