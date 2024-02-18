Scotiabank Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

TIH stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$125.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

