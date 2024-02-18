Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
