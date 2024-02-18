Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.70.

Aritzia Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.35.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8306773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,568 shares of company stock worth $407,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

