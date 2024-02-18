Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.34.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

BNS opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$73.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.