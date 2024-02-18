Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,959.09% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

