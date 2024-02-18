Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of PTN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,959.09% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
