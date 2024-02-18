Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $69.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.28.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.