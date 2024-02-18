Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

