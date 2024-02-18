MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
