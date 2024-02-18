StockNews.com Lowers BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $506,160.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.