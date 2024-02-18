StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

