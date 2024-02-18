Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

